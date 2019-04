Six in ten Romanian employees want to change job in next six months (survey)

Almost half (42.5pct) of Romanian employees are planning to change their jobs in the next three months, according to a survey conducted by an online recruiting platform.

Another 14.1pct of respondents want to make this change in a maximum of 6 months, which means that the next half year will be extremely dynamic in terms of staff fluctuation, as of almost 6 in 10 employees want to find another job, according to the quoted source.

In fact, 7 in 10 respondents are not happy with their current job and almost as many feel unappreciated at work. For this reason, more than half of the survey participants stated that they would never apply in the future to a job in the company they are working for now.

"The salary is the main reason why Romanians want to resign. The next thing that displeases them is the lack of opportunities for personal and professional development. A quite important part of those who participated in the survey say they want to change their field or that they need a job to balance their personal and professional lives and reduce the number of overtime hours. What the survey really shows us is that aspects related to our comfort as employees, to our well-being start to matter increasingly more as well as to the creation of a framework that motivates rather intrinsically than extrinsically, such as salary," said Bogdan Badea, the CEO of eJobs Romania.

On the other hand, the main retention element is the relationship they have with colleagues, followed by the short distance between home and office. Salary only comes in third place, followed by a flexible working schedule. Other reasons invoked by employees are that they do not do overtime, have a good relationship with the direct manager, they feel that their work has a positive impact on society or that they work for a company with a good reputation in the market.

