SNSPA, UBB - against political, ideologic intrusion in academic milieu
Postat la: 17.06.2020 - 14:32 | Scris de: Ziua News
The National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA) considers it regrettable that important issues, with special consequences for Romanian society, are legislated in a superficial manner, without understanding the concepts and without consulting the relevant social partners, namely the academic scientific community.
Moreover, the activity of the university environment "was disturbed by political interferences, once again, the political actors violating the university autonomy" reads a SNSPA release transmitted on Wednesday to AGERPRES.
"Without clarifying what exactly the phenomenon of 'proselytism based on sex and gender' implies, an observation found in the point of view of the Government, which did not support the adoption of this legislative initiative, the Senate's plenary voted on Tuesday, as a decision-making body. Due to the existence of a real danger in the education system, without any proof of this, the text of the adopted amendments shows that those who proposed them do not actually understand the fundamental concepts they use. The amendment introduced to the national education Law is a flagrant violation of university autonomy. Parliament has no attributions to establish the curriculum in universities, nor that of pre-university education," the SNSPA press release reads.
In this context, teaching staff, students and graduates of SNSPA "associate themselves with all colleagues from other universities and university centers who have already expressed their position on the adoption of this legislative initiative of the Parliament".
"SNSPA encourages critical approach, intellectual partnership and cooperation and ensures the freedom of research in terms of setting themes, choosing methods, procedures and capitalizing on the results, according to the law. No one has the right to manipulate, indoctrinate and educate dogmatically within the (secular) university space and, through this, to violate the right of students, teaching staff or researchers to objectivity in knowledge and to scientific training adequate to the field of studies," points out SNSPA.
On the same topic, the "Babes-Bolyai" University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca advocates for the defense of academic freedom and autonomy and against political or ideological intrusion on the scientific and academic environment.
"UBB in Cluj-Napoca opposes any type of political or ideological intrusion on science / academic milieu. We found in amazement that in a legislative act adopted by the Romanian Parliament - by the vote in the Romanian Senate to amend the National Education Law - prohibit in educational institutions, therefore also in universities, 'activities for the dissemination of the theory or opinion of gender identity, understood as the theory or opinion that gender is a different concept from biological sex and that the two are not always the same'," reads a release sent by UBB on Wednesday.
According to the quoted source, UBB is one of the most important academic communities in Romania, with almost 50,000 members, who are united by common values and respecting the differences, where they appear.
The UBB representatives consider such an approach risky for science / academia and ask the competent forums to prevent the creation of an undesirable precedent for academia and scientific activity, the press release further mentions reads.
