'Space Adventure' travelling exhibition officially opens in Bucharest
Postat la: 24.07.2019 - 09:55 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The "Space Adventure" travelling exhibition mounted by the United States Space & Rocket Center and the NASA Visitor Center, opened officially on Tuesday at Romexpo, C3 Pavilion, Bucharest.
Covering almost 2,500 square meters, with over 100 unique exhibits, the exhibition presents the history of conquering space, giving visitors a chance to take a virtual trip in space.
US Space & Rocket Center representative Giorgiu Castagnera told AGERPRES that visitors can try six space flight simulators and interactive games, and that the exhibition showcases 55 original objects.
He added that visitors should read all of the descriptions because some of the objects on display are original elements of larger objects - because the bigger pieces could not be displayed as they would have taken much more space - and they can find out what they were used for. There is also a replica of the Apollo 17 command module that still contains original parts that were actually used on the mission.
Cristian Roman, senior editor of the Stiinta si Tehnica magazine said the "Space Adventure" visitors will have "an emotional journey full of places where you can stop and meditate on things that have happened or are about to happen."
"'Space Adventure' is an extraordinary exhibition that illustrates the conquest of the outer space by humans. At the entrance history meets you in a rendezvous with Jules Verne, who, through his famous novel 'From the Earth to the Moon' captured the imagination of many younger generations; there are pages from the book's first edition, and there is also a model of the rocket that Verne's mind could see travel to the Moon. Moving on, the visitors discover the fathers of the rocket technology - Hermann Oberth, Robert Goddard, Wernher von Von Braun, Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, and Sergei Korolev. There are very interesting bits of information about each of them. Then the space conquest history starts. One will meet Sputnik, Yuri Gagarin, real-life mock-ups, then the Gemini, Mercury, and Apollo missions. There are also original items and mock-ups of objects that travelled to the Moon. It is worthwhile to note Alan Shepard's golf club he used for playing golf on the Moon (...) And little by little one arrives to our days, with new rocket launchers that will be used by Americans to send astronauts into the outer space, to the Moon, and then to Mars. We also have a 1:1 replica of the Orion module that will shelter those who will leave to the space," Roman told AGERPRES.
He said the exhibition is based on a collection of space exploration objects, attempting to explain the technological processes underlying these achievements, and bringing to the fore the people who made everything possible.
Among the exhibits are original cosmic particles, pieces and models of satellites, astronaut costumes and accessories, meteoric particles, as well as costumes from science fiction films, among them Darth Vader's in "Star Wars."
The lunar rock and the work of Dr Wernher Von Braun on display come directly from the US Space & Rocket Center's archives.
The exhibition is open at Romexpo C3 Pavilion throughout October 15.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Ponta ar putea s-o sustina pe Dancila la prezidentiale, dar pune conditii
Fostul premier Victor Ponta, liderul Pro Romania, spune ca formatiunea pe care o conduce ar putea sustine candidatura Vioricai Dancila la prezidentiale, insa impune cateva conditii.
-
Primele declaratii despre problemele de sanatate ale lui Edi Iordanescu: "Suntem alaturi de el"
Edi Iordanescu, antrenorul celor de la Gaz Metan Medias, a parasit temporar echipa din cauza unor probleme de sanatate, lucru confirmat de unul dintre jucatori.
-
Unde se vor transmite cele mai importante meciuri de fotbal? Schimbare grea în televiziune
Meciurile de fotbal decisive pentru calificarea în turul 3 preliminar, ale CFR-ului şi a lui U Craiova, vor fi transmise de Look Plus.
-
"Este fie idiot, fie rău-voitor!" Războiul Năstase-Băsescu, după 20 de ani
Adrian Năstase îi dă o replică dură lui Traian Băsescu, după ce acesta a afirmat că fostul premier a avut inițiativa mandatului de 5 ani în cazul președintelui României și a modificat și procedura legislativă care permitea ca o decizie CCR să poată fi înfrântă de Parlament.
-
Bulgaria: Preşedintele Rumen Radev blochează achiziţionarea unor avioane F-16 noi
Preşedintele Bulgariei, Rumen Radev, a blocat prin veto, marţi, planul Guvernului de cumpărare a opt avioane F-16 de la compania americană Lockheed Martin, calificând drept "extrem de îngrijorătoare" lipsa de consens privind această achiziţie, relatează Mediafax citând agenția Reuters.
-
Liviu Pleșoianu, candidat independent la prezidențialele din toamnă
Astăzi, 23 iulie, deputatul PSD Liviu Pleşoianu a anunţat că va candida ca independent la alegerile prezidenţiale.
-
Pacienţii cu hepatită şi adolescenţii vor beneficia de tratament fără interferon
Reprezentantul CNAS, Roxana Radu, a anunţat că începând cu noul contract cost-volum vor beneficia de tratamentul fără interferon şi pacienţii care au fibroză F0, adică cei cu hepatită în fază incipientă şi că începând cu acest an vor primi tratament şi adolescenţii cu vârste între 12 şi 18 ani.
-
Tânăr de 17 ani, înjunghiat într-un parc din sectorul 2. Totul a pornit de la un meci de fotbal
Un adolescent de 16 ani este suspectat că a înjunghiat un alt tânăr, de 17 ani, în Parcul Plumbuita din sectorul 2 al Capitalei, fiindu-i deschis dosar penal pentru loviri şi alte violenţe. Totul a pornit de la o ceartă pe terenul de fotbal.
-
Europa este afectată de un nou val de caniculă
Mai multe state europene, printre care Franța, Belgia, Germania și Olanda sunt afectate de un nou val de caniculă, temperaturile depășind, pe alocuri, 40 de grade Celsius.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Subiecte Matematica BAC 2019 profil tehnologic - M2 + barem
- 2.Repartizare licee 2019 Edu.ro. Scrie numele tau AICI și afla la ce liceu ai intrat!
- 3.Subiecte BAC 2019 Biologie vegetala și animala // Barem BAC 2019 Biologie vegetala și animala
- 4.Subiecte BAC 2019 Matematica M1, M2, M3 și M4. Ce a picat la Mate?
- 5.Rezultate Admitere Politehnica 2019. Subiecte Admitere Politehnica 2019 - Barem pe facultați
- 6.Romania - Germania EURO U21 LIVE VIDEO tvrplus TVR 1 TVR HD LIVESTREAM. Iohannis, mesaj INCREDIBIL
- 7.Subiecte Chimie organica BAC 2019 // Barem Chimie organica BAC 2019
- 8.Horoscop saptamanal 22 – 28 iulie 2019. Leii sunt in centrul atenției și au parte de acțiune
- 9.O bubuitura puternica a pus pe jar iesenii. De unde provine?
- 10.Rezultate Admitere liceu 2019. Anunțul facut de EDU.ro privind repartizarea la liceu!
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu