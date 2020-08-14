Speed, path of Romania's economic recovery, uncertain, conditional on pandemic developments (BNR)
Postat la: 14.08.2020 - 17:31 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The speed and path of the economic recovery are uncertain, conditional on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated restrictive measures, as well as on the economy's response to fiscal and monetary stimuli, according to the minutes of a monetary policy meeting of the board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) of August 5, 2020."Turning to the future developments in the cyclical position of the economy, it was shown that the new assessments reconfirmed the magnitude of the anticipated downturn for this year, showing also a relatively stronger economic recovery in 2021, amid the gradual relaxation of physical mobility restrictions and influences from government support programmes and monetary conditions, together with the effects from the gradual restoration of external demand. The outlook indicated as likely the somewhat faster closure of the large aggregate demand deficit opened suddenly in Q2 and the return of the output gap to positive territory right from the start of 2022, slightly earlier than previously anticipated. The speed and path of the economic recovery were, however, uncertain, conditional on the evolution of the pandemic and the associated restrictive measures, as well as on the economy's response to fiscal and monetary stimuli, Board members concluded. Still, some Board members deemed that the widespread re-imposition of drastic social distancing measures was little likely and that the degree to which economic agents adapted to the health crisis could rise."
BNR remarks that the recent resurgence of the pandemic was likely to fuel in the short term the uncertainties surrounding household consumption - expected to regain in 2020 Q3 almost half of the ground lost in the previous three months, but to increase gradually later, so that its annual dynamics were seen to return to positive territory in 2021.
"The developments in real disposable income would be the key driver, which could be impacted by higher-than-expected growth of social transfers, but also by the effects of a relatively sharper worsening of labour market conditions, especially after the withdrawal/reduction of government support schemes. Two-way influences would also be felt by consumer confidence, which was assumed to be gradually recovering, given the probable persistence of concerns over the pandemic and over jobs and income prospects, likely to preserve, in the short run, the consumer behaviour changes emerged in the pandemic context, as well as the shifts in the structure of the consumer basket."
BNR mentions that the current epidemiological situation also added to the uncertainties surrounding the future evolution of investment, which was expected to recover at a slightly faster-than-previously-foreseen pace both in H2 2020, after the second quarter's massive contraction, and in the course of next year, also in light of the recently launched or approved government programmes.
"(...) it was shown that the recovery dynamics were conditional on the evolution of consumer demand and external demand, implicitly on the restoration of global production chains, but also on corporate income/profits and investor confidence, as well as on the speed of recovery of the home countries of foreign investment - all potentially hit for longer by the resurgence of the pandemic. Moreover, it was noted that, given the very limited fiscal space, the sustained growth of public investment in a more remote perspective depends on the absorption of EU funds, characterised, however, by a modest historical performance," according to the BNR minutes.
According to BNR, the slight upward adjustment in the annual inflation rate in H2 2020 was attributable to the action of supply-side factors, reflecting chiefly base effects and the upward correction in oil prices.
The action was expected to be more moderate than in previous assessments, given the decline in electricity and natural gas prices starting July 1, 2020, amid market liberalisation, which could be even more pronounced than that foreseen, as some Board members noted. By contrast, it was deemed that higher-than-expected opposite influences might stem from disruptions in production/supply chains and costs associated with infection prevention measures, but also from poorer harvests of some crops and from the price-setting behaviour of some economic agents - all likely to affect core inflation developments.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Tentativă de omor în staţiunea Mamaia. Şi-a lovit soţia cu capul de cadă şi a vrut s-o înece
Bărbatul a fost reţinut pentru 24 de ore de către procurorii Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Bucureşti. El este acuzat de tentativă de omor şi viol.
-
Rusia şi China se folosesc de pandemie pentru a spiona România. Oficial SRI: Le dăm mesaj că i-am găsit
Anton Rog, directorul Centrului CYBERINT din cadrul SRI, a dezvăluit, că mai multe state ostile României au profitat de pandemia de Covid pentru a spiona mai uşor instituţiile statului român.
-
Charlie Chaplin a făcut sex cu peste 2.000 de femei, şi-a maltratat soţiile şi şi-a abandonat copiii: „A fost probabil cel mai sadic om pe care l-am întâlnit vreodată"
Conform biografiei lui Peter Ackroyd din 2014, Charlie Chaplin: A Breief Life, Chaplin a ajuns la statutul de „cel mai faimos om din lume" până la vârsta de 26 de ani. Acest fundal convingător şi prestaţiile bine plătite de la Hollywood i-au permis actorului să se culce cu peste 2000 de femei în timpul vieţii sale.
-
"The Most Wanted Raket" din România: cazul interlopului care nu a putut fi prins nici cu ajutorul Interpol
Vasile Rodideal este cel mai celebru infractor ieşean de pe lista „most wanted" a Interpol, el fiind căutat de autorităţile din România de mai bine de un deceniu. Rodideal a fost dat în urmărire internaţională după ce a fugit de sub nasul poliţiştilor ieşeni, în luna octombrie 2009. Basarabeanul, care era judecat în mai multe dosare, a plecat din ţară deşi avea interdicţie.
-
Matriţa din Sarmizegetusa Regia. S-a dat sentinţa: cu ce s-a ales tânăra care a cerut o recompensă uriaşă
Magistraţii Tribunalului Hunedoara au respins cererea de recompensă formulată de Andreea Ciuciu, o tânără din Arad care a cerut în instanţă despăgubiri de circa 500.000 de lei pentru participarea la descoperirea, în 2013, în Sarmizegetusa Regia, a matriţei antice de bronz, un artefact extrem de valoros, care în prezent se află expus la Muzeul Civilizaţiei Dacice şi Romane din Deva.
-
Gaborii ţepari prin metoda „Acoperişul" au ieşit din nou la „atac". În ce constă escrocheria
Grupările de ţepari şi şantajişti prin metoda „acoperişul” revin în acţiune. „Constructorii” au reapărut în o serie de oraşe din Transilvania. Împrăştie fluturaşi publicitari în parcări şi printre blocurile, prin care anunţă că realizează lucrări de reparaţii orice tip de acoperiş, la preţuri foarte avantajoase.
-
Un turist a sunat la 112 după ce o ursoaică i-a luat rucsacul, la liziera pădurii din apropierea Lacului Sfânta Ana
Potrivit unui comunicat al Jandarmeriei Harghita, un tânăr de 20 de ani din Braşov a sunat la 112 pentru a anunţa că un urs i-a luat rucsacul aşezat jos pe iarbă, la liziera pădurii din apropierea Lacului Sfânta Ana. El a spus că în rucsac avea actele şi banii de vacanţă.
-
Rusia amenință direct România: „Tentativele provocatoare nu vor rămâne fără răspuns. Să se gândească serios la urmări!"
Rusia amenință direct România! Purtătoarea de cuvânt a Ministerului de Externe al Rusiei, Maria Zaharova, a criticat joi planurile SUA privind desfășurarea în România a unei părți din unitățile militare americane retrase din Germania.
-
Cine sunt cei doi români extrădaţi în SUA pentru infracţiuni internaţionale
Ministrul afacerilor interne, Marcel Vela, a anunţat în această dimineaţă că doi cetăţeni români care au comis infracţiuni internaţionale vor fi extrădaţi în SUA.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Doliu in lumea medicala constanteana
- 2.Locuinta unui politist din Dorohoi a fost incediata, casa a fost distrusa. Nu este pentru prima data cand omul legii este tinta unor razbunari
- 3.Escrocheria “Acces Direct”, demontata in justiție. A cerut donații in numele unor vedete și…
- 4.Jurnalista Cristina Herea s-a casatorit! Nașii au fost Remus și Diana Truica, iar Gabriela Firea a oficiat cununia civila
- 5.Constanta: Doliu la Școala Militara de Maistri Militari a Fortelor Navale. Maiorul Alexandru Matesica s-a stins din viata la numai 38 de ani!
- 6.Studiu: 47% dintre elevii din Romania au folosit doar telefonul mobil pentru participarea la cursurile online. Efectele negative ale izolarii din timpul pandemiei asupra copiilor
- 7.Pariu din partea Casei! Promoție de 100 de lei la finala Cupei Romaniei, ca sa joci pe cine vrei!
- 8.Orban: Toata baza de date a Ministerului Sanatatii va fi transmisa MAI pentru verificarea pacientilor izolati la domiciliu
- 9. MAE: Additional measure for entering The Netherlands; authorities verify if self-isolation measure is observed
- 10.Finantele au atras 75 de milioane de lei de la banci, suplimentar la licitatia de luni
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu