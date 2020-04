STS: Information arhitecture of IMM Invest portal redesigned, optimized, secured and strengthened

The Special Telecommunications System (STS) specified that the information architecture of the IMM portal was "redesigned, optimized, secured and strengthened" to allow a high number of users to use it simultaneously.

The http://www.imminvest.ro portal has been taken over by the Special Telecommunication Services for "development, management and hosting" purposes, based on an analysis conducted together with the representatives of the National Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Seized Enterprises (FNGCIMM), says a press release sent by the STS to AGERPRES.Moreover, the same source specified STS experts are always on duty to prevent security incidents."From now on, the STS is open to support the public institutions in developing communication and information technology networks," reads the same press release.Also, the FNGCIMM informs in another press release sent to AGERPRES that "the application procedure with the IMM Invest Romania will be resumed from zero starting with April 28, and all entrepreneurs will have equal chances to access the application.""Online applications will be received until the end of 2020 and until the entire amount of 15 billion lei is spent. No company got registered in the previous session. The procedure will be resumed from zero and we assure the entrepreneurs who will access the application that they will benefit from equal chances to get the funds when joining the IMM INVEST programme," says the release.The representatives of the Guarantee Fund bring to mind that the main principle for fund approval is not the first come first served principle and that the www.imminvest.ro platform is a single electronic register that only verifies the applicant's eligibility and status of an IMM. The confirmation of eligibility is not the same as the approval for funds. After the verification, the documents are sent to the bank selected by the SME, which bank will verify the SME's solubility and approve the loan request. In the next stage, if financing is approved, the documentation will be sent to the FNGCIMM for the guarantee of the loan and the state aid.