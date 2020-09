SURPRIZA TOTALA: alimentul care s-a SCUMPIT cel mai mult in Romania, in luna august

Sugar is the food that became more expensive in September, compared to August, respectively by 14%, according to data provided for AGERPRES by the Competition Council, based on data from the Food Price Monitor, an application launched last year by the competition authority .

Thus, a kilogram of sugar cost, on average, 3.60 lei between September 1-14, compared to 3.15 lei per kilogram, as it was in August.

In fact, nine of the ten positions in the Top 10 searches in the Food Price Monitor application, between August 1 and September 22, are assortments and sugar brands.

The interest in this food is explained by the fact that, during this period, sugar is in great demand for jams, jams and other sweet preserves for the winter.

In second place in the top of prices are tomatoes, also used for winter canning. A kilogram of tomatoes cost, on average, 5.86 lei in September, 2.58% more than in August.

Lemons also rose in price by 2.58%, from 8.25 lei per kilogram to 8.46 lei. Apples (1.72%) and salami (1.69%) also experienced slight increases.

On the other hand, potatoes had the largest price decrease, with 6.64%. Onions (5.74%), flour (4.74%), corn (2.23%), oil (0.24%), cow's milk (0.30%) and butter were also cheaper. 0.07%).

The Food Price Monitor, launched in October 2019 by the Competition Council, allows consumers to identify the stores in the area where they are located, the stores where the products they want to buy are available, as well as the prices charged by them.

The main purpose of the application is to increase competition in the food market and cheaper products. AGERPRES / (AS - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica)