Swiss Ambassador Mattli said he knew Romania's music prior to knowing Romania

Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Romania Arthur Mattli told the participants in the 26th edition of Academia Sighisoara (the Sighisoara Academy), which takes place until 10 August, that prior to knowing Romania he knew Romania's music, because his piano teacher was one of the students of composer and pianist Dinu lipatti.

Diplomat Arthur Mattli, who took over his mandate in Romania in June, made this disclosure to the professors and students of Academia Sighisoara within the inauguration of its new concert hall in the Medieval Fortress, which bears the name of "Dinu Lipatti-Clara Haskil" Auditorium.I believe that in Sighisoara, music became a brand. When I was coming from the hotel toward this concert hall, I hear music, I heard the students practicing and this gives you a wonderful feeling and makes this city a special one, the Swiss diplomat stated. I congratulate you and I congratulate the citizens of Sighisoara, and all the other authorities which endorsed this initiative. When we are talking about the fact that this hall bears the names of Clarei Haskil and Dinu Lipatti, I feel very proud because, perhaps you don't know, but Clara Haskil had a Swiss passport when she passed away and for me, that means it's very important to be present at this inauguration. In respect to Dinu Lipatti, I'll tell you a little secret. Back when I was studying a little music at the Conservatory, the professor of my professor was Dinu Lipatti. So, I was somewhat inspired by him from an early age and before I knew Romania I knew the music of Romania, the Swiss Ambassador added. Unfortunately, Lipatti left us at an early age, but his legacy is always present and this shows us how inspired he was and what special music he created and left for the generations that followed. I believe that this is the magic of art, as Saint Francis of Assisi said, a little music can bring light where it is dark and I believe in this power of music, Swiss Ambassador Arthur Mattli stated.Immediately after the opening of the new concert hall, Arthur Mattli performed on the piano the song "Ciacona" belonging to Swiss composer Paul Juon, alongside violinists Alexandru Gavrilovici, who is also the artistic director of the Academia Sighisoara, and Fanni Coros, from Cluj-Napoca.The Swiss Ambassador also showed that his country is interested in Sighisoara from a cultural point of view and expressed his joy that Academia Sighisoara can continue this tradition.Director of Academia Sighisoara Alexandru Gavrilovici told AGERPRES that Ambassador Arthur Mattli joined the students and professors of the academy from Saturday until Monday and his performance during the concert was at professional level.This year, Academia Sighisoara unfolds from 1 to 10 August. 45 students and 12 teachers participate in this edition, seven of them from Switzerland.Academia Sighisoara was initiated in 1993 by the Swiss violinist of Romanian origin Alexandru Gavrilovici, former first concert-master of the Bern Symphony Orchestra for 34 years, together with the flute player Heidi Indermuhle.The event was initially called Sighisoara Summer Music Festival and from a course for Romanian and Swiss students, supported by professionals in the area, recognized worldwide, "Academia Sighisoara" has become an important international music festival, but with an emphasis on the summer school character.In 2014, the School Festival Academia Sighisoara was considered by the CMUSE website, which offers the latest news and videos from the world music industry, as one of the 20 most interesting music destinations worldwide, being ranked 12th.