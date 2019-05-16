Tariceanu (ALDE): PNL representatives, political creed of denigrating Romania in EP

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday in Ploiesti that the National Liberal Party (PNL) representatives seem to have made a "political creed" of denigrating Romania in the European Parliament, damaging the country, the citizens and Romania's image abroad.

"I see too much and too often all kinds of pessimistic voices that instead of accepting and enjoying and being proud of Romania's achievements speak only in negative terms, something which I dislike very much.I simply look at other countries and I see how the representatives of the political environment speak in praising terms about their own country, just as the simple citizens. They are proud to be French or Italian or or from the Scandinavian countries, each one has their pride and I would like to see this attitude that we could call, if you like, patriotic, without the risk of falling in desuetude. I would like to see this attitude among as many Romanians as possible, but especially those who represent our interests and should defend our interests in institutions, especially European ones, I refer to the European Parliament and the others in the institutional framework of the European Union (...) The voices of the PNL MPs (...) in recent years, seem to have made a political creed for themselves to denigrate Romania in the European Parliament, hurling to the left and to the right, as in Romania, invectives, accusations, carrying out all sorts of diversions and misinformation that sure harm the country and eventually Romania's image and, last but not least, the citizens," Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated.

He added that "the problem can be solved if we send quality people" in the future European Parliament.

"When I say quality people I mean first and foremost people who have character, people with a patriotic feeling, people who have experience, people who realize that they are degrading themselves in such a way, compromise themselves, debase themselves in the eyes of others. None should imagine they will be appreciated for this kind of performance. On the contrary, they will show them a lot of contempt," the ALDE leader said.

Tariceanu made these statements in the context of the visit carried out on Tuesday at three industrial sites in Prahova County, namely British American Tobacco, Cameron International Corporation and the Gusto cheese puffs factory.

"I am for the second time in Prahova County for the electoral campaign and as usual I have started this trip today with a visit to three industrial sites (...) We talked to both the management of the companies and the employees and, surely, these meetings make it possible for me to get the pulse of the economy much better than just reading the figures, which may sometimes be very cold. In all three companies, I noticed a very positive evolution of the results both in terms of turnover, profit, investment and job creation. (...) I have also talked to them about their development plans that I have greatly enjoyed. So the economy goes well not only in statistics, the economy goes well in reality, they all had an optimistic approach to the future of their companies and to the Romanian economy," Calin Popescu-Tariceanu went on to say.