Tariceanu (ALDE): PNL representatives, political creed of denigrating Romania in EP
Postat la: 16.05.2019 - 00:08 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday in Ploiesti that the National Liberal Party (PNL) representatives seem to have made a "political creed" of denigrating Romania in the European Parliament, damaging the country, the citizens and Romania's image abroad.
"I see too much and too often all kinds of pessimistic voices that instead of accepting and enjoying and being proud of Romania's achievements speak only in negative terms, something which I dislike very much.I simply look at other countries and I see how the representatives of the political environment speak in praising terms about their own country, just as the simple citizens. They are proud to be French or Italian or or from the Scandinavian countries, each one has their pride and I would like to see this attitude that we could call, if you like, patriotic, without the risk of falling in desuetude. I would like to see this attitude among as many Romanians as possible, but especially those who represent our interests and should defend our interests in institutions, especially European ones, I refer to the European Parliament and the others in the institutional framework of the European Union (...) The voices of the PNL MPs (...) in recent years, seem to have made a political creed for themselves to denigrate Romania in the European Parliament, hurling to the left and to the right, as in Romania, invectives, accusations, carrying out all sorts of diversions and misinformation that sure harm the country and eventually Romania's image and, last but not least, the citizens," Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated.
He added that "the problem can be solved if we send quality people" in the future European Parliament.
"When I say quality people I mean first and foremost people who have character, people with a patriotic feeling, people who have experience, people who realize that they are degrading themselves in such a way, compromise themselves, debase themselves in the eyes of others. None should imagine they will be appreciated for this kind of performance. On the contrary, they will show them a lot of contempt," the ALDE leader said.
Tariceanu made these statements in the context of the visit carried out on Tuesday at three industrial sites in Prahova County, namely British American Tobacco, Cameron International Corporation and the Gusto cheese puffs factory.
"I am for the second time in Prahova County for the electoral campaign and as usual I have started this trip today with a visit to three industrial sites (...) We talked to both the management of the companies and the employees and, surely, these meetings make it possible for me to get the pulse of the economy much better than just reading the figures, which may sometimes be very cold. In all three companies, I noticed a very positive evolution of the results both in terms of turnover, profit, investment and job creation. (...) I have also talked to them about their development plans that I have greatly enjoyed. So the economy goes well not only in statistics, the economy goes well in reality, they all had an optimistic approach to the future of their companies and to the Romanian economy," Calin Popescu-Tariceanu went on to say.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Cozmin Gușă și Traian Băsescu. După 17 ani, față în față într-un studio TV
Vineri, la ora 20:30, Traian Băsescu este invitatul moderatorului Cozmin Gușă, în emisiunea România 2019, pe Realitatea TV. Aceasta este prima apariție față în față între cei doi, într-un platou de televiziune, după 17 ani.
-
Bunăstarea românilor crește pe baze economice: Puterea de cumpărare a salariaților români a crescut puternic în guvernarea PSD
În premieră, salariul mediu net a depăsit 3000 de lei în luna martie a acestui an ( 3075 lei, potrivit INS), ceea ce asigură o putere de cumpărare mai mare cu 36,6%, față de acum trei ani!
-
Graficul social-democratilor: "PSD la guvernare egal crestere economica"
Partidul Social Democrat, prin departamentul de politici fiscale a prezentat pe Facebook un grafic (pe care il prezentam alaturat si care face comparatii din diverse perioade cu diverse cuvernari alternative) care doreste sa arate ca atunci când au fost la guvernare, social-democratii au adus creștere economică și bunăstare pentru români.
-
Sica Mandolina vrea sa scoata balada Mioriţa din programa şcolară
Preşedintele PNL, Ludovic Orban, a declarat miercuri seara că susţine scoaterea baladei "Mioriţa" din programa şcolară. Imediat, mai multi din adversarii sai politici si-au adus aminte ca liderul liberal este cantaret la chitara si este poreclit in mediul politic "Sica Mandolina".
-
Şahtior Doneţk a câştigat pentru a 13-a oară Cupa Ucrainei
Formaţia Şahtior Doneţk a câştigat, miercuri, pentru a 13-a oară Cupa Ucrainei, învingând în finală, cu scorul de 4-0, echipa de eşalon secund Inhuleţ Petrove. Meciul s-a disputat la Zaporoje, iar marcatorii au fost Tete '27, '39, Moraes ‘45+1 şi Solomon '64.
-
Taxiurile zburătoare devin realitate. Nemtii a testat cu succes prima aeronavă electrică de pasageri care a decolat pe verticală
Start-up-ul german Lilium, compania care dezvoltă un serviciu revoluţionar aerian de taximetrie, dezvăluie finalizarea primului zbor al unei aeronave electrice de pasageri care a decolat şi aterizat pe verticală, scrie Bloomberg.
-
Gabriela Firea dă ultimatum pe ambrozie! Proprietarii de terenuri vor lua amenzi de până la 20.000 de lei
Deținătorii sau administratorii de terenuri pe ale căror suprafețe au fost depistate focare de infestare cu ambrozie sunt obligați să elimine planta. De altminteri riscă amenzi situate între 750 și 5.000 de lei pentru persoanele fizice, respectiv între 5.000 și 20.000 de lei pentru persoanele juridice
-
Ponta îl atacă furibund pe Dragnea. „Un Baron corupt și perfid"
Victor Ponta a afirmat, joi, pe pagina sa de socializare că PSD are o campanie electorală agresivă și critică acțiunile liderului social democraților, Liviu Dragnea care este susținut Codrin Ștefănescu pe care l-a denumit „Bufonul favorit"
-
Un om de afaceri din Cluj, decedat în accidentul aviatic din Buzău
Două persoane au fost găsite decedate într-un avion de mici dimensiuni prăbuşit într-o zonă montană din apropierea oraşului Nehoiu din municipiul Buzău, au informat miercuri reprezentanţii IGSU şi ai Prefecturii Buzău.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Exclusiv | Primele fotografii cu cadavrul lui Razvan Ciobanu. Atenție, imagini care va pot afecta emoțional
- 2.Spania INTERZICE prostituția: 'Submineaza drepturile femeilor prin tratarea corpurilor lor si a functiilor de reproducere ca pe o marfa'
- 3. Carismaticul Alihan din serialul "Pretul fericirii", unul dintre cei mai bogati actori din Turcia! Iata ce colectie impresionanta de masini de lux si ce casa superba detine celebrul actor Onur Tuna!
- 4.Dacian Cioloș a EXPLODAT la adresa lui Liviu Dragnea, dupa modificarile codurilor: 'Parlamentul s-a subordonat unui om care vrea sa scape de Justiție'
- 5.Program Mega Image de Paște și 1 Mai 2019. Programul magazinelor Mega Image in perioada minivacanței de Paște și 1 Mai
- 6.Meteorologii vin cu o noua AVERTIZARE de 1 Mai: 18 județe și Capitala sunt vizate
- 7.Scene sfașietoare la slujba de inmormantare a lui Razvan Ciobanu. Fostul sau iubit a leșinat și a avut nevoie de ajutor
- 8.Accident rutier grav in judetul Tulcea. O femeie a intrat in stop cardio-respirator. Intervine elicopterul SMURD (galerie foto)
- 9.ANM. Cod galben de vant puternic in judetele Constanta si Tulcea!
- 10.Rupere de nori in Tulcea - Ploie torentiala, descarcari electrice, vant si grindina
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu