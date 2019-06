Tennis: Irina Bara, through to seminfinals of ITF tournament in Torun, Poland

Romanian tennis player Irina Maria Bara qualified on Friday for the semifinals of the 60,000-dollar ITF tournament in Torun, Poland, after she defeated her fellow national Nicoleta-Catalina Dascalu, 6-2, 6-3.

Bara, (WTA's 165th, 24 years), fourth seeded, needed on hour and a half to win against Nicoleta Dascalu (WTA's 528th, 23 years), who had come from qualifications.In the semis Bara will meet Slovak Rebecca Sramkova (WTA's 198th, 23 years).