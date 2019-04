Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for round of sixteen of WTA tournament in Istanbul

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu on Tuesday qualified for the round of sixteen of the WTA tournament in Istanbul, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating Israeli Julia Glushko, 6-4, 6-4.

Buzarnescu (30, WTA's 30th) sealed her victory in 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Buzarnescu met Glushko before, in 2017, at the ITF tournament in Versmold (Germany), when the latter abandoned the match at 7-5, 2-0 for the Romanian player.

Mihaela Buzarnescu won a cheque worth 3,400 US dollars and 30 WTA points, following in the round of sixteen to meet Russian Margarita Gasparian (24, WTA's 72nd). Buzarnescu is also going to play in the doubles event, alongside Irina Bara, where they are 3rd seeded.

On the same day, Tuesday, Sorana Cirstea defeated Irina Maria Bara, 2-6, 6-0, 6/0.