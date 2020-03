Three more coronavirus cases confirmed, two in Bucharest, one in Covasna

Three new cases of novel coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday.

It is about a 55-year-old man of Bucharest, asymptomatic, who came into contact with the patient at Dimitrie Gerota Hospital; a 31-year-old man in self-quarantine, and a 35-year-old woman of Covasna who arrived on March 8 from Italy and is also in self-quarantine.The number of confirmed cases in Romania has thus reached 35.