Turnover of market services provided to enterprises up 13.2pct in Q1 of 2020

In the first three months of 2020 compared to the similar period of 2019, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased by 13.2 per cent as gross series and by 12.4 percent, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and seasonality, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

In March 2020 against the previous month, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased as gross series by 3.8, and by 3.2 percent as adjusted series according to the number of working days and seasonality.Compared to the corresponding month of last year, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased by 9.4 percent as gross series and by 9.9 percent as adjusted series according to the number of working days and seasonality.In the first three months of the year against the same period of 2019, in nominal terms, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises increased overall as gross series by 13.2 percent due to growths in turnover from: computer services and information technology (+ 31.6 percent), other services that are mainly provided to enterprises (+ 14.5 percent), transport activities (+ 9.6 percent), activities of cinematographic production, video, television programs; broadcast programmes (+ 8.1 percent) and communications activities (+ 3.2 percent).Between 1 January and 31 March 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, in nominal terms, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises increased overall by 12.4 percent as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality.In March 2020 compared to the previous month, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased overall by 3.8 percent as gross series due to growths in turnover from: activities of cinematographic production, video, television programs; broadcast programmes (+ 14.0 percent), computer services and information technology (+ 6.6 percent), other services that are mainly provided to enterprises (+ 5.0 percent), communications activities (+ 2.3 percent) and transport activities (+ 1.5 percent).As series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms decreased overall by 3.2 in March 2020 against the previous month.In March 2020 compared to March 2019, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased overall by 9.4 percent as gross series due to growths in turnover from: computer services and information technology (+ 25.9 percent), other services that are mainly provided to enterprises (+ 9.9 percent), transport activities (+ 6.5 percent), activities of cinematographic production, video, television programs; broadcast programmes (+ 6.3 percent) and communications activities (+ 0.3 percent).As series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased overall by 9.9 in March 2020 against March 2019.