UPDATE President Iohannis: A fundamental objective of economic relaunch plan - massive investments in all infrastructure types

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated that one of the objectives of the economic relaunch plan after the COVID-19 pandemic is to "massively" increase public investments in all types of infrastructure, with a strong emphasis to be placed from now on on the Romanian products."A fundamental objective of the economic relaunch plan I am working on together with the Orban Government is to massively increase public investments in all types of infrastructure, from the energy one to the transport and health ones. I am basically speaking of a rebuilding project for Romania. The Romanian products of good quality are another resource that we will promote better and we will support significant investments in the economic sectors of strategic interest, such as agriculture and the food industry, energy security and health care," said the head of state at the Cotroceni Palace.
He added that the Government negotiated with the European Commission to have all the non-reimbursable European funds available at this point redirected with celerity to those programmes designed to support companies and large infrastructure projects in transport and communications.
Iohannis specified that a "gradual" reopening of the economic sectors impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic will take place in the next interval, but the protection of the citizens' health remains the top priority.
According to the head of state, after May 14, when the state of emergency ends, the authorities will maintain the support for the furloughed employees but will introduce new measures related to flexible work options, to allow the resumption of the activity in such sectors that were directly and indirectly affected.
President Iohannis had a meeting at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with the representatives of the business environment, where they discussed the economic relaunch measures.
He said "entrepreneurs face real problems caused by the epidemic and they cannot be left alone. They need the authorities to get involved and support them.
The head of state underscored that measures are needed to ensure that all employees will be safe with the resumption of the economic activity.
"The protection of the Romanians' health remains our top priority, regardless of how severe or less severe the social distancing measures that we are going to take will be. Unfortunately, the danger is still here and there is nothing right now indicating that the virus will just disappear in the foreseeable future. Therefore, the reopening of the restaurants, hotels, of tourism in general and services will be made gradually, with very clear health protection measures to be taken," he pointed out.
Klaus Iohannis also said that state aid schemes such as those designed for the small and medium-sized enterprises will continue, while others are to be introduced meant for the large companies that were also affected by the crisis and whose contribution to the relaunch of the economy is essential.
"Romania will exit the crisis in good shape. I am firmly convinced that the partnership between the authorities and the private environment, based on a constant and transparent dialogue is the way for economic relaunch and sustainable development. This is all the more important during such time of deep crisis that we are crossing right now," said the President.
