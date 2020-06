USR PLUS Alliance, officially registered as political alliance

The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR - PLUS) alliance has been officially registered as a political alliance as the Bucharest Tribunal accepted the request of the two parties, according to a USR press statement.

"The USR PLUS alliance was officially registered on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The Second Civil Section of the Bucharest Tribunal admitted on Wednesday the application for registration of the political alliance between the Save Romania Union and the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party, under the full name 'USR PLUS Alliance.' The new formation was registered with the Register of Political Parties at the Bucharest Tribunal. There were two challenges filed that were rejected," according to USR.