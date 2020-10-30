USR PLUS's Ciolos: We need solid majority in Parliament; Gov't to leave aside opinion polls
Dacian Ciolos, co-chairman of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party), on Thursday said elections should be held as soon as possible, if the health situation allows it, also mentioning that Ludovic Orban is not the ideal candidate for Prime Minister and that the president of the country will make the decision following the results of these elections, according to AGERPRES.
"Unfortunately, this year being an election year, and with the Government being supported by a party that takes part in the election, many of the decisions and choices made by this Government were taken while considering the perspective of the vote. This is also one of the reasons why we have insisted, but only if the development of the pandemic allows it, to hold the election as soon as possible. Because there are too many bad decisions or indecisions, when decisions are needed, which are related to the upcoming elections. For what will people think about us, how will they judge us, when we are always keeping an eye on the opinion polls, instead of seeing how we can solve the problems," Ciolos told national television broadcaster TVR 1.
He argued that, if the development of the pandemic allows it, it will be better "to have a Parliament with a consistent majority as soon as possible, and a government that sees the prospects for a period of four years, not a few months, while never taking their eyes off the opinion polls."
Asked about the idea that, after the elections, the USR PLUS Alliance would not be co-opted into the government and a PNL, PMP (People's Movement Party) and UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) alliance would be made instead, Ciolos said: "This sale of the bearskin in the forest does not characterize us. If they want to sell functions that they did not obtain it's their business, not ours."
"These are reflexes because many of the old parties have the impression that they deserve the seats in Parliament and the coming to power. We address the people, the Romanian citizens who will go to the polls and will decide who will be in power," added Dacian Ciolos.
Asked about the fact that President Klaus Iohannis said that, even after the election, his choice for the position of Prime Minister will be Ludovic Orban, Dacian Ciolos, who is the USR PLUS Alliance candidate for this position, replied: "I do not pay attention to the electoral statements of anybody, no matter who it is."
Dacian Ciolos also said, answering a question, that he does not consider Ludovic Orban the ideal candidate for the office of Prime Minister.
In his opinion, there are also "worthless people" in government today. "I think that PNL has better resources than it shows today in the government, but it is their decision," Ciolos said.
