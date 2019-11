USR's Barana says three quarters of party members don't believe he should resign

Chairman of the Save Romania Party (USR) Dan Barna has announced on Wednesday that three quarters of the party members believe that he should remain at the helm of this political party.

"We have the result of members' consultations regarding my position as leader of the party. It was a question that I asked somehow following the result of the elections, where I had (...) greater expectations than the result which I obtained. (...) The questions which I asked is (...) if I should resign from the USR leadership. Our colleagues' decision (...) is to continue on this position. 75 percent - basically three quarters of the party - believed that I shouldn't resign," Barna told a press conference.