Voter turnout as of 18:00 hrs: 44.31 pct

The turnout in the runoff of the presidential elections was 44.31 pct, on Sunday, at national level, until 18:00, , according to the data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau.

As many as 8,072,538 people voted, of whom 4,599,438 in urban areas, and 3,473,100 in rural areas.

In Bucharest, the turnout at the polls was 46.22pct.