Wearing mask - mandatory at seaside promenade areas

The Constanta County Committee for Emergency Situations decided, on Thursday afternoon, to institute an additional protection measure against SARS-Cov-2 infection, which provides for the wearing of a surgical mask by the people who frequent promenade areas of tourist resorts, said Constanta County Prefect George Niculescu.

According to Prefect George Niculescu, in all seaside tourist resorts of national interest, in the traditional areas where agglomerations are created, such as the esplanades in Eforie, Mamaia Navodari, Costinesti or Constanta, the obligation to wear surgical masks between 18:00 and 24:00 is established.