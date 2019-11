Weightlifter Irina Lepsa wins one gold, two bronze medals at Naim Suleymanoglu Int'l Tournament

The Romanian athlete Irina Lepsa with CS Olimpia Bucharest, won three medals, one gold, two bronze, in the 59 kg category on Saturday at the Naim Suleymanoglu International Tournament in Gaziantep (Turkey), a Silver Tokyo 2020 qualifying stage, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Weightlifting Federation (FRH).

Irina Lepsa ranked first in the snatch event, at 99 kg category, third in the clean and jerk at 117 kg category, and also third in the total event at 216 kg category.

AGERPRES