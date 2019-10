World Bank improves forecasts on development of Romania's economy in 2019, 2020 and 2021

The World Bank revised upward to 4.2 percent the forecast on the advance of the Romanian economy in 2019, by 0.6 percentage points more against the forecast in June 2019, shows a report published by the World Bank on Wednesday.

Moreover, the international financial institution expects Romania to report for 2020 and 2021 an increase of the Gross Domestic Product of 3.6 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, increasing by 0.3 percentage points and 0.1 percentage points, respectively, against the previous forecast.