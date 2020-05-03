World Press Freedom Day, as seen by political people, public authorities of Romania
Postat la: 03.05.2020 - 13:00 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The freedom of press is the guarantee of any functional democracy wherein citizens must be properly and timely informed, reads a message by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) on the World Press Freedom Day, sent on Sunday to AGERPRES.
"Marking this day is all the more important as the democratic community is put to the test globally by the exceptional measures taken as a result of the need to fight effectively against the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. With this year's theme of the United Nations/UNESCO Nations, Journalism Without Fear or Favours, the international community underlines the essential role the media institutions play in the development of the democratic societies. In the current period, marked by the pandemic of COVID-19, access to accurate information and the absence of any attempts to influence or pressure on the journalistic act are crucial elements in increasing societal resilience," the MAE message says.
* * *
Prime minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday stated he is a strong supporter of the freedom of expression, the freedom of the press, as a guarantee of any functional democracy.
"I appreciate and understand the work of a journalist, as flirting myself with this profession at the beginning of my career. But I find it equally important the right of citizens to be properly informed and reject any form of false news in the name of freedom of expression. The quality of information and truth must take precedence in the media space in support of the public interest. The right of journalists to report freely is guaranteed in Romania and so it will remain, I can assure you. Today, on World Press Freedom Day, we evoke with sadness the situations in different parts of the world where the press continues to be censored, journalists harassed, arrested or even killed, and we want such things to never happen anywhere else," Orban said in a message on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day sent to AGERPRES by the Government.
* * *
The Romanian press, which is going through a complicated period, must fight on two fronts, both to withstand the serious economic crisis and to stand up "the stream of fake news propagated from the height of the highest institutions of the Romanian state", on Sunday said the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, Acting leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.).
"Without a free press, President Iohannis's gross lies about Professor Streinu-Cercel or the so-called experiment of reopening schools in France would have remained unsanctioned at the level of public opinion. If the law had not been applied only to the uncomfortable and telling the truth, the presidential website would have long been closed by the state institutions," Ciolacu said in a message on World Press Freedom Day posted on Facebook.
* * *
The chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on his Facebook page, says he wishes the journalists to have the strength to stay free and at the same time sustains that the "Orban gov't under the guise of a communication campaign on COVID-19, is at least trying to buy the media's good will, so I don't use a harsher term".
* * *
"The press is an important pillar of society, fair and impartial information is a necessity for the public, in any time we live. I thank the journalists for their courage to be sometimes in areas at risk, and away from their families at times, so that we can remain informed," the Culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu said in a message on World Press Freedom Day posted on Facebook.
He pointed out that journalists are in this period "in the front line", with doctors and law enforcement representatives
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Sfidator! Catedrala Prostirii Neamului“, marcată pe Google Maps lângă Parlament
„Catedrala Prostirii Neamului" apare pe Google Maps chiar lângă Catedrala Mântuirii Neamului, nefiind clar, în momentul de faţă, cine a făcut această modificare.
-
DNA clasează dosarul şefului "informaţiilor militare" pe motiv că instalaţia de ascultare a martorului nu a funcţionat
Șeful Direcţiei Generale de Informaţii a Armatei Iași, Gabriel Coman, a divulgat în 2017 informaţii clasificate unor surse, potrivit anchetatorilor DNA. Pentru a-l prinde în flagrant, scrie 7iasi.ro, procurorii au trimis un martor sub acoperire cu instalaţia de supraveghere pe el.
-
Imagini virale cu vicepremierul belgian încercând să-și pună o mască de protecție: "Am impresia că urechile mele sunt prea mari"
Imagini cu vicepremierul belgian, ministrul Justiţiei Koen Geens, încercând să-şi pună o mască de protecţie au devenit virale şi au provocat reacţii pe reţelele sociale, din partea opozanţilor politici, dar şi din partea autoarei seriei Harry Potter, JK Rowling, care i-a luat apărarea.
-
10 oameni au murit după ce au băut spirt contrafăcut!
A fost declanșată o anchetă de proporţii iar autorităţile încearcă să găsească vinovaţii pentru moartea a cel puţin 10 oameni. Decesele au survenit în doar câteva zile. Toate informaţiile par să conducă spre ipoteza că victimele au băut alcool sanitar contrafăcut.
-
Marcel Vela a vorbit sâmbătă seară despre reforma poliției: abuzuri și inegalități
Într-o intervenție TV, Ministrul de Interne, Marcel Vela a vorbit despre dinferențele din Poliție, atât din punct de vedere teritorial cât și din punct de vedere al remunerării și riscurilor la care sunt supușii unii sau alții din cadrul I.G.P.R.
-
Dosarul "Spaga Ofiterului": Bogdan Mihail Savin, proprietarul Ager, este cel căruia i s-ar fi cerut mita de 1,1 milioane
Afaceristul este anchetat într-un dosar de înșelăciune cu prejudiciu de 3 milioane de euro. Dosarul este instrumentat de procuroarea Parchetului General, Elena Iordache, și polițistul Marius Fleancu.
-
Poza sexy pe care i-a trimis-o Mihaela Rădulescu cadou pentru Florin Călinescu
Juratul de la Românii au Talent a împlinit vârsta de 64 de ani. Mihaela Rădulescu i-a trimis o poză sexy!
-
Alexandru Rafila avertizează: Remdesivir, medicamentul anti-Covid vândut pe internet este contrafăcut!
Preşedintele Societăţii Române de Microbiologie cere românilor să nu cumpere Remdesivir, medicamentul autorizat în SUA ca terapie pentru Covid-19, pentru că produsul care ar fi de vânzare pe internet în mod sigur este contrafăcut.
-
Coreea de Nord și Coreea de Sud, „schimb de focuri de armă" la frontieră la doar o zi după apariția în spațiul public a lui Kim Jong-un
Se pare că un post de pază al Coreei de Sud a fost ținta unor focuri de arme trase de către autoritățile din statul aflat la granița de nord, la o zi după ce liderul Kim Jong-un a apărut în spațiul public după o „dispariție" de aproximativ trei săptămâni.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Tradiții și superstiții de Paște. Ce nu e bine sa faci deloc in Vinerea Mare
- 2.Doliu in invatamantul romanesc. A incetat din viata un indragit profesor de franceza
- 3.Dilema contabilului și cei 10 euro in plus. Problema de matematica care da batai de cap tuturor
- 4.Cine este, de fapt, Ana Muntean, soția prinsa de soț cu Ciprian Marica intr-o camera de hotel din Cluj
- 5.De unde vin cei 10 EURO in plus? Problema de matematica virala pe timp de pandemie
- 6.INCREDIBIL: OMS s-a SUCIT! Modelul aplicat de Suedia, fara restricții, era cel MAI BUN in combaterea pandemiei
- 7.Cutremur in Romania. S-a simtit la Constanta
- 8.Vinerea Mare sau Vinerea Patimilor - Ce este interzis sa faci in aceasta zi
- 9.Semn divin in plina pandemie de coronavirus! Plange icoana Maicii Domnului cu Pruncul Iisus Hristos de la Manastirea Frasinei | FOTO
- 10.Covido-prostia. Prabușirea prosperitații pentru 26 de morți la milionul de locuitori - interviu cu scriitorul Alexandru Petria
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu